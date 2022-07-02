 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

Guy, 90th

  • 0
Guy pic

Please join us in celebrating Ron Guy’s 90th birthday at Arrowhead Country Club, 3675 Sheridan Lake Rd in Rapid City on July 3rd from 3:oo-4:30pm. Cards can be sent to 4020 Oakmont Court, 57702. Happy Birthday Dad! We love you loads - Dave, Mark, Laura, Cathy, Chris & Mary Pat

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moore, 80th

Moore, 80th

Please join us to celebrate Kay's 80th birthday! Open House to be held at her home, 4615 Meadowland Dr. in Rapid City on June 18th. Cards can …

Olson, 95th

Olson, 95th

The family of Dale Olson invites you to celebrate his birthday at an open house on July 2nd at Bowman Hall in Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News