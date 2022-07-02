Please join us in celebrating Ron Guy’s 90th birthday at Arrowhead Country Club, 3675 Sheridan Lake Rd in Rapid City on July 3rd from 3:oo-4:30pm. Cards can be sent to 4020 Oakmont Court, 57702. Happy Birthday Dad! We love you loads - Dave, Mark, Laura, Cathy, Chris & Mary Pat
Guy, 90th
