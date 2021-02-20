 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Habinck, 90th

Habinck, 90th

{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Habinck

RAPID CITY | Marjorie Habinck will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 28, 2021. Please send her well wishes to 4010 Sweetbriar St., Rapid City, SD 57703.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allen, 90th
Birthdays

Allen, 90th

RAPID CITY | Bruce Allen celebrates his 90th Birthday on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Cards can be mailed to 133 Texas St., #105, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Johnson, 95th
Birthdays

Johnson, 95th

  • Updated

SPEARFISH | Happy 95th birthday to Fran Johnson on Feb. 17, 2021. Your entire family loves you immensely and forever! Birthday wishes can be s…

Neiffer, 90th
Birthdays

Neiffer, 90th

HOT SPRINGS | Happy 90th Birthday Dad! Due to Covid no celebration at this time but greetings to Hiram Neiffer can be mailed to the State Sold…

+2
Burrus, 76th
Birthdays

Burrus, 76th

RAPID CITY | Jan Burrus' husband, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wish her a Happy 76th Birthday on Feb. 6, 2021. The pandemi…

Lipp, 97th
Birthdays

Lipp, 97th

RAPID CITY | Esther Lipp celebrated her 97th birthday on Jan. 28, 2021. Her children and grandchildren are hosting a card shower. Please send …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News