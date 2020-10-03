Hamann, 98th

RAPID CITY | The family of Dorothy Hamann are requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Oct. 8, 2020. Cards may be sent to 2303 Michigan Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.
