Hamann, 98th

Hamann, 98th

Dorothy Hamann

RAPID CITY | The family of Dorothy Hamann are requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Oct. 8, 2020. Cards may be sent to 2303 Michigan Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

