 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hanks, 90th

  • 0
Hanks 90th

RAPID CITY | The family of Ken Hanks invites you to an open house to celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday, May 29 at Sandstone Ridge apartments from 2-4 pm. Enter through the B Entrance. No gifts please. Just come help us celebrate Ken!

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meyer, 80th & Retirement.

Meyer, 80th & Retirement.

RAPID CITY | Come help celebrate Pat Meyer. Open House Celebration May 21st, 1-4 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church, 3040 Marlin Dr. Please join us…

Bohl, 90th

Bohl, 90th

RAPID CITY | Sharon Bohl will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, May 30, 2022. Cards may be sent to 4014 Brooke Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News