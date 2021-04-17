WALL | The family of Max Hauk of Wall are celebrating his 95th Birthday with a celebration in Hill City with his wife, their children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Max was born April 11, 1926. Birthday cards can be sent to 12647 S. Hwy. 16, Hill City, SD 57745.
Hauk, 95th
