RAPID CITY | Ken Heisterkamp will celebrate his 80th Birthday on Sept. 1, 2020. He and his wife, Marlene, have three children: Sheri of Appleton, WI, Brian Heisterkamp of Murrieta, CA, and Tracie Heisterkamp of San Diego and five grandchildren (with one on the way). Cards may be sent to 4130 Carmel Point, Rapid City, SD 57702.