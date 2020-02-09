Hendrickson, 99th

Hendrickson, 99th

Jay Hendrickson

HILL CITY | Jay Hendrickson will celebrate his 99th birthday with an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 198 Rainbow Ridge Court in Hill City.

