Henzlik, 90th

Janet Henzlik 2

Jan has a 90th birthday on Sunday Dec.11th! Her family invites you to share our joy of her life of faith and thinking of others by sending her a card to: c/o HealthWise, 550 N. 5th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701.

