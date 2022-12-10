Jan has a 90th birthday on Sunday Dec.11th! Her family invites you to share our joy of her life of faith and thinking of others by sending her a card to: c/o HealthWise, 550 N. 5th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701.
Henzlik, 90th
