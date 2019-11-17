Happy birthday, Donna Jean Hiles! Please come and celebrate Donna Jean's 90th Birthday on Dec. 7, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Studio 621 located at 621 N. Main, Spearfish, SD.
