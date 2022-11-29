The family of Darline Hill would like to honor her and celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower. She was born in Wall, SD on November 29, 1927 and resides at Echo Ridge. Happy Birthday Grammie. Cards can be sent to: 931 Fox Run Drive, Apt. 304, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Hill, 95th
