Dorothy Hodson

RAPID CITY | Dorothy Hodson will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Birthday wishes may be sent to 4941 St. Martins Drive, #10, Rapid City, SD 57702-8679.

