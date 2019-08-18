RAPID CITY | Dorothy Hodson will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Birthday wishes may be sent to 4941 St. Martins Drive, #10, Rapid City, SD 57702-8679.
