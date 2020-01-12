Jacobs, 100th

Jacobs, 100th

Olive and Ted Jacobs

RAPID CITY | Olive Jacobs will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She married Ted Jacobs on Sept. 7, 1941. They have three sons, Dave, Larry and Randy; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Her favorite food is strawberries; her favorite color is red; and her favorite movie is "Gone With the Wind." The advice she give others is "Don't give up too easy." Cards may be sent to 2211 Pinecrest Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

