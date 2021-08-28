 Skip to main content
Jallo, 80th

MaryAnn Jallo

RAPID CITY | Happy 80th Grandma MaryAnn. Born Aug. 29, 1941. We love you! Myron, Marilee, Ron, Hannah, Justin, Beckham, Cooper, Layla, Luke, Cassidy, Paul, Jess, David, Brenda, Brittany, Ryan, Brianna, Kevin, Connor, and Jasmine.

Matzen, 100th
Birthdays

Matzen, 100th

RAPID CITY | We are celebrating Shirley Matzen's 100th Birthday with an open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Fremont Ap…

Gibbs, 100th
Birthdays

Gibbs, 100th

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Allen Gibbs will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Cards may be mailed to 4825 Jeric…

Uhrich, 80th
Birthdays

Uhrich, 80th

RAPID CITY | Marie Uhrich will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 24, 2021. She is a blessing to all who have the privilege of knowing h…

Birthdays

McDermott, 95th

RAPID CITY | Ruth McDermott is turning 95 on Aug. 22, 2021. Please help her celebrate by sending a card to 2708 Lawndale Drive, Rapid City, SD…

