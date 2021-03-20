PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday from your friend, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others! Cards may be sent to Gerald Johnson, 1051 West Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501.
Johnson, 90th
