Koss, 80th

Les Koss

RAPID CITY | Les Koss will be 80 on May 5, 2021. There will be an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Naja Shrine Center, 4091 Sturgis Road. Please stop by to help him celebrate or send cards to 23044 Palomino Lane, Rapid City, SD 57703.

