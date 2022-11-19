An 80th Birthday Celebration will be held on Sat., Nov 26, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm for Ron "Papa" Krupka at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish Hall, 4500 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702. Cards may be sent to 1975 Galaxy Dr., Rapid City, SD 57701 or FB "Ron's 80th Birthday!"
Krupka, 80th
Related to this story
Most Popular
He’s ready to rock and jive! Jerry Wright turns 75!
Celebrate Mary Wagner’s 80th Birthday! You are invited to an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, November 13 at St. Therese church basement. No g…
Karen Busch has a monumental birthday on Nov 11th. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful lady turning 80 with a shower of cards letting…