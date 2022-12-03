Please join us in wishing Swede Larson a Happy 90th Birthday at an Open House in his honor at Holiday Hills Senior Living Community, 2620 Holiday Lane in Rapid City, Sunday, December 11th from 1-4 pm. Cards may be sent to 2620 Holiday Lane, Apt. 122, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Larson, 90th
Patricia "Pat" Weber will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 23. She has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her fa…
The family of Darline Hill would like to honor her and celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower. She was born in Wall, SD on November 29…
An 80th Birthday Celebration will be held on Sat., Nov 26, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm for Ron "Papa" Krupka at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish …
He’s ready to rock and jive! Jerry Wright turns 75!
Celebrate Mary Wagner’s 80th Birthday! You are invited to an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, November 13 at St. Therese church basement. No g…