Join us in wishing Gerald "Swede" Larson a Happy 90th Birthday at an Open House in his honor at Holiday Hills Senior Living Community, 2620 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, Sunday, December 11th from 1-4 pm. Cards may be sent to 2620 Holiday Lane, Apt. 122, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Larson, 90th
