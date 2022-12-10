 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larson, 90th

  • 0
Gerald Swede Larson 90th

Join us in wishing Gerald "Swede" Larson a Happy 90th Birthday at an Open House in his honor at Holiday Hills Senior Living Community, 2620 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, Sunday, December 11th from 1-4 pm. Cards may be sent to 2620 Holiday Lane, Apt. 122, Rapid City, SD 57702.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larson, 90th

Please join us in wishing Swede Larson a Happy 90th Birthday at an Open House in his honor at Holiday Hills Senior Living Community, 2620 Holi…

Hill, 95th

Hill, 95th

The family of Darline Hill would like to honor her and celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower. She was born in Wall, SD on November 29…

Weber, 90th

Patricia "Pat" Weber will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 23. She has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News