Leach, 90th

Dorothy Leach

RAPID CITY | Dorothy Leach will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 30, 2020! To help her celebrate, please send cards and wishes to 4941 St. Martins Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

