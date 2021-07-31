 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leck, 98th

Leck, 98th

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Leck

RAPID CITY | Doris Leck will celebrate her 98th birthday on Aug. 15, 2021. She was born in 1923 in Stickney. She has two children, six grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. To help her celebrate, cards may be sent to 409 E. Fairlane Drive, #101, Rapid City, SD 57701.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gross, 90th
Birthdays

Gross, 90th

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Cliff Gross will celebrate his 90th Birthday on July 28, 2021. Come celebrate with us from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4205 El…

+2
Hunt, 85th
Birthdays

Hunt, 85th

STURGIS | Donna O'Donnell Hunt will be celebrating her 85th Birthday on Thursday, July 22, 2021. We know she would love to hear from you. Plea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News