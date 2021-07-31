Leck, 98th

RAPID CITY | Doris Leck will celebrate her 98th birthday on Aug. 15, 2021. She was born in 1923 in Stickney. She has two children, six grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. To help her celebrate, cards may be sent to 409 E. Fairlane Drive, #101, Rapid City, SD 57701.