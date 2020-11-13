 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee, 99th

Lee, 99th

{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Birthday

RAPID CITY | Happy 99th Birthday to Ann Lee, a retired teacher who taught at Pinedale Elementary for 25 years. Cards and letters may be sent to 608 44th St., Rapid City, SD 57702.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietz, 60th
Birthdays

Dietz, 60th

STURGIS | Kevin and DeVee Dietz are turning 60! DeVee on Nov. 5, 2020 and Kevin on Nov. 17, 2020. Help bring joy and excitement to them by sen…

Nelson, 40th
Birthdays

Nelson, 40th

BLACK HAWK | Happy 40th Anniversary to Lois and Edward Nelson today, Oct. 31, 2020 AND Happy 90th Birthday to Edward Nelson on Nov. 1, 2020. L…

Karsky, 38th
Birthdays

Karsky, 38th

RAPID CITY | Sending Birthday wishes to Elaine Karsky on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020! Her daughters wish they could be there to celebrate in pers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News