Lynde, 90th

Lynde, 90th

Rollie Lynde

RAPID CITY | Rolland "Rollie" Lynde celebrates his 90th Birthday on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1403 Greenbriar St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

