RAPID CITY | Rolland "Rollie" Lynde celebrates his 90th Birthday on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1403 Greenbriar St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Lynde, 90th
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Lou Coyle turns 90 years young on Sept. 1, 2021. She will be celebrating with her seven children and their families on Au…
RAPID CITY | Marie Uhrich will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 24, 2021. She is a blessing to all who have the privilege of knowing h…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Allen Gibbs will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Cards may be mailed to 4825 Jeric…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Happy 80th Grandma MaryAnn. Born Aug. 29, 1941. We love you! Myron, Marilee, Ron, Hannah, Justin, Beckham, Cooper, Layla, Luke, C…
- Updated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Betty Stewart will celebrate her 85th birthday on Sept. 10, 2021. She has two children, five grandchildren and five great-gr…
RAPID CITY | We are celebrating Shirley Matzen's 100th Birthday with an open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Fremont Ap…