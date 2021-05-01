 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin, 95th

Martin, 95th

{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Martin

CUSTER | Wayne Martin will celebrate his 95th birthday on May 9, 2021. He is married to Gertrude and their children are Vikki Parsons, Rapid City, Gary Martin, Rapid City, Dale Martin (Carol), Huntsville, TX, and Debbie Fiedler (Scott), Sioux Falls. Birthday wishes may be sent to Wayne at 25201 Lower French Creek Road, Custer, SD 57730.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oberlander, 90th
Birthdays

Oberlander, 90th

RAPID CITY | The family of Harold "Obie" Oberlander are excited to celebrate his 90th Birthday on April 29, 2021. Please help us celebrate by …

Hauk, 95th
Birthdays

Hauk, 95th

WALL | The family of Max Hauk of Wall are celebrating his 95th Birthday with a celebration in Hill City with his wife, their children, many gr…

Koss, 80th
Birthdays

Koss, 80th

RAPID CITY | Les Koss will be 80 on May 5, 2021. There will be an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Naja Shrine Center, 4091 Stu…

Pettigrew, 102nd
Birthdays

Pettigrew, 102nd

RAPID CITY | Grace was born on April 6, 1919, to Mr. and Mrs. GG Dufloth in Tolstoy, SD. Her children are Larry (Mollie), Roxine, and Rodney (…

Helland, 100th
Birthdays

Helland, 100th

RAPID CITY | Vivian Helland will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, April 26, 2021. Greetings may be sent to 1015 Mountain View Road, Rap…

Pearson, 80th
Birthdays

Pearson, 80th

BLACK HAWK | April 17, 2021 marks a milestone as Diane Pearson's family celebrates the love and happiness you've given us! Happy 80th Birthday…

Flagstad, 90th
Birthdays

Flagstad, 90th

RAPID CITY | The Reverend LeRoy Flagstad will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Greetings may be sent to Westhills Villa…

Peppers, 95th
Birthdays

Peppers, 95th

RAPID CITY | Wes Peppers will celebrate his 95th birthday on Friday, April 30, 2021. Greetings may be sent to 4001 Derby Lane, #124, Rapid Cit…

West, 90th
Birthdays

West, 90th

RAPID CITY | DeAun West is celebrating 90 years! Her "kids" are requesting a card shower for the great day -- April 19, 2021. Cards may be sen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News