Matzen, 100th

Matzen, 100th

Shirley Matzen

RAPID CITY | We are celebrating Shirley Matzen's 100th Birthday with an open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Fremont Apartment Activity Room, 1920 Fremont St. Cards may be sent to 1920 Fremont St., Apt. 307, Rapid City, SD 57702.

