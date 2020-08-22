 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDermott, 94th

McDermott, 94th

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth McDermott

RAPID CITY | Ruth McDermott is celebrating her 94th birthday this month! Please help her celebrate by sending a card to 2708 Lawndale Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. Thank you for helping to make her day even more special!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boyles, 99th
Birthdays

Boyles, 99th

RAPID CITY | The children of Margaret Boyles are requesting a card shower in honor of her 99th birthday on Aug. 24, 2020. Cards may be sent to…

Burrus, 80th
Birthdays

Burrus, 80th

RAPID CITY | Lowell "Buzz" Burrus will be turning 80 today, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation restrictions are in place due to COVID-19, but he would …

Birthdays

Sandidge, 100th

SPEARFISH | Audrey Sandidge is turning 100 years old on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Her family invites you to send cards to Audrey at 930 N. 10th…

Collins, 100th
Birthdays

Collins, 100th

RAPID CITY | Bonnie Collins will be turning 100 on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. To help her celebrate, cards can be sent c/o Clarkson Health Care, 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News