McDermott, 95th

RAPID CITY | Ruth McDermott is turning 95 on Aug. 22, 2021. Please help her celebrate by sending a card to 2708 Lawndale Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. It would mean so much to this special lady to receive your birthday wishes.

