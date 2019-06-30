{{featured_button_text}}
Betty McDermott

STURGIS | Wishing Betty McDermott a wonderful 90th birthday! Come celebrate with her from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0