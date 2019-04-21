{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Vern McMullen will turn 90 on April 26, 2019. Please help us celebrate from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Knollwood Heights Methodist Church, 320 E. College. Cards may be sent to 1921 Cruz Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

