RAPID CITY | The family of Charlotte Meyer are excited to celebrate her 90th Birthday on April 7, 2021. Please help us celebrate her by mailing cards, notes, a fun memory, or a photo to 255 Texas St. F327, Rapid City, SD 57701. She will love hearing from you!
Meyer, 90th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy birthday, Mom!
PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday fro…
RAPID CITY | The children of Margie Nold-Lovik are celebrating her 85th Birthday on March 17, 2021, with a card shower. Please send your well …
RAPID CITY | Jean was born on March 2, 1941 in Rapid City and has been a lifelong resident. She is an active member in the Does organization o…
RAPID CITY | Wes Storm celebrated his 85th birthday on Feb. 23, 2021. Cards may be sent to 1323 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.
RAPID CITY | Averis “Babe” Tinant will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in 1919 in Glad Valley, SD. She h…
PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday fro…