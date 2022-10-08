Clare Montgomery will be turning 90 on October 13, 2022. Cards can be sent to 714 Northridge, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Montgomery, 90th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Helen Kinkade, formerly of Sturgis, will turn 90 on Oct 2. Please shower Helen with Birthday Greetings and Best Wishes by sending her a card t…
Esther Waltman celebrated her 90th Birthday this week. She is especially grateful to be celebrating at home with her family, as she recently f…
The family of Dorothy Hamann would like to honor her with a card shower to celebrate her 100th Birthday on October 8, 2022.