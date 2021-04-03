BLACK HAWK | Butch Murner turned 80 on April 2, 2021. Please stop by Rick's Body Shop, 103 N. Maple Ave., in Rapid City from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, and help him celebrate, or send a card to PO Box 2144, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Murner, 80th
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACK HAWK | Butch Murner will be 80 on April 2, 2021. Please stop by Rick's Body Shop, 103 N. Maple Ave., in Rapid City from noon to 2 p.m. o…
STURGIS | The family of Peg Johnson-Donner are celebrating her 100th birthday on April 10, 2021. Please send well wishes and cards to Peg John…
RAPID CITY | The family of Charlotte Meyer are excited to celebrate her 90th Birthday on April 7, 2021. Please help us celebrate her by mailin…
Happy birthday, Mom!
PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday fro…