SPEARFISH | Olga Nelson will turn 100 years old on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020! Governor Kristi Noem and the mayors of Lead and Spearfish have declared that day as Olga Nelson Day. A reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Cards can be sent to Olga Nelson, 540 Falcon Crest Drive, #119, Spearfish, SD 57783.