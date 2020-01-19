An Open House will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Mount Rushmore Society, 830 Main Street. Use side entrance on Ninth Street. Cards may be sent to 3753 School Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Neumiller, 90th
Rosemary Sayers will be 90 years young on Jan. 17, 2020. To celebrate this monumental occasion, please send her a birthday or congratulations …
RAPID CITY | Olive Jacobs will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She married Ted Jacobs on Sept. 7, 1941. They hav…
Josephine "Jo" Howard turns 106 today, Jan. 12, 2020. Her family and friends all wish her a happy birthday.
RAPID CITY | Lois Rossum was born Jan. 8, 1930. An early celebration for her 90th birthday was hosted by her children. Greetings may be sent t…