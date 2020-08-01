Nichelson, 85th

Return to homepage ×
STURGIS | Lenice Nichelson will turn 85 soon. Visitation restrictions are in place due to the pandemic, but she would love to receive a birthday card from you. Please send to Massa Berry Senior Center, 2140 Junction Ave,, Sturgis, SD 57785.
