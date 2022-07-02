The family of Dale Olson invites you to celebrate his birthday at an open house on July 2nd at Bowman Hall in Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche from 2-4 p.m. Cards may be sent to 6964 Emerald Heights Road, Summerset, SD 57718.
Olson, 90th
