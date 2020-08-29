 Skip to main content
Paul, 92nd

Gene Paul

RAPID CITY | Our dad, Gene Paul, celebrates 92 years in August! If you’d like to send a greeting or memory, send to 255 Texas St., Apt. 432, Rapid City, SD 57701. We love you, Dad! — Michele, Mike, Carol

