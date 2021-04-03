Petersen, 95th

RAPID CITY | On April 10, 2021, Thelma Petersen will be 95 years old. She grew up in Oral, SD, and graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1944. Her children are Helen, Omaha, NE, Lucy, Hill City, Richard, Rapid City, and Arlene, Box Elder. She has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 3017 W. Omaha, Rapid City, SD 57702.