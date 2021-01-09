HERMOSA | Mavis Peterson's children, grandchildren, and husband wish her a Happy 80th Birthday on Jan. 19, 2021. We invite you to join the celebration! Cards may be sent to 15850 Lower Spring Creek Road, Hermosa, SD 57744. A larger celebration will be held when the pandemic is past.
Peterson, 80th
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Scott Olsen turns 80 years old on Jan. 6, 2021. He is holding his wonderful dog, Cooper (who is no longer with us). The pandemic …
- Updated
RAPID CITY | HAPPY 75TH BIRTHDAY THOMAS JAMES DEVINE — born January 5. Good picture of you! Maybe now you can get a date .... Happy New Year.
- Updated
SUMMERSET | Oh No, the Big 8 0! Ben Roose will celebrate his 80th Birthday on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Cards may be sent to 9512 Pierce St., Lot…