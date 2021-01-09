 Skip to main content
Peterson, 80th

Mavis Peterson

HERMOSA | Mavis Peterson's children, grandchildren, and husband wish her a Happy 80th Birthday on Jan. 19, 2021. We invite you to join the celebration! Cards may be sent to 15850 Lower Spring Creek Road, Hermosa, SD 57744. A larger celebration will be held when the pandemic is past.

