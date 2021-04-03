 Skip to main content
Pettigrew, 102nd

Grace Pettigrew

RAPID CITY | Grace was born on April 6, 1919, to Mr. and Mrs. GG Dufloth in Tolstoy, SD. Her children are Larry (Mollie), Roxine, and Rodney (Karen). She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 3015 Morningview Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

