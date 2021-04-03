RAPID CITY | Grace was born on April 6, 1919, to Mr. and Mrs. GG Dufloth in Tolstoy, SD. Her children are Larry (Mollie), Roxine, and Rodney (Karen). She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 3015 Morningview Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Pettigrew, 102nd
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACK HAWK | Butch Murner will be 80 on April 2, 2021. Please stop by Rick's Body Shop, 103 N. Maple Ave., in Rapid City from noon to 2 p.m. o…
STURGIS | The family of Peg Johnson-Donner are celebrating her 100th birthday on April 10, 2021. Please send well wishes and cards to Peg John…
RAPID CITY | The family of Charlotte Meyer are excited to celebrate her 90th Birthday on April 7, 2021. Please help us celebrate her by mailin…
Happy birthday, Mom!
PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday fro…