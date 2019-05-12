RAPID CITY | Grace Ardella Pettigrew will celebrate her 100th Birthday with an open house from 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, in the Black Hills Ballroom at Holiday Inn–Rushmore Plaza. Grace was born April 6, 1919 in Tolstoy, SD. Grace’s children are Larry (Mollie) Pettigrew, Rodney (Karen) Pettigrew, and Roxine Pettigrew. She has four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 3015 Morningview Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. No gifts, please.
