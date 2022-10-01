Range, 95th Oct 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Don RangeCelebrating 95 years on October 5.Cards may be sent to Don at:255 Texas St,, Apt D 453Rapid City, SD 57701 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mickelson, 100th Mary Philomena Mickelson will be celebrating her first Triple Digit Birthday on September 28, 2022 with her children. Please help her celebrat…