Doug Rogers is turning 90! Come and help us celebrate! Open house at Arrowhead Country Club Friday, August 12th from 4-7 pm. No gifts please.
Rogers, 90th
Open House to celebrate Mary Strandell of Courtyard - Still 95! Saturday, August 6, 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the VFW - 420 Main Street, Rapid City. E…
Doris Leck, a longtime resident of Rapid City, will celebrate her 99th birthday on August 15, 2022. She was born in Stickney, SD. She has 2 ch…
August 11 is Arlys Smith’s 90th Birthday. Those of you who know her know that she LOVES her birthday. If you all would be so kind to send a ca…