Rogers, 90th

Doug Rogers is turning 90! Come and help us celebrate! Open house at Arrowhead Country Club Friday, August 12th from 4-7 pm. No gifts please.

Strandell, 95th

Strandell, 95th

Open House to celebrate Mary Strandell of Courtyard - Still 95! Saturday, August 6, 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the VFW - 420 Main Street, Rapid City. E…

Leck, 99th

Leck, 99th

Doris Leck, a longtime resident of Rapid City, will celebrate her 99th birthday on August 15, 2022. She was born in Stickney, SD. She has 2 ch…

Smith, 90th

Smith, 90th

August 11 is Arlys Smith’s 90th Birthday. Those of you who know her know that she LOVES her birthday. If you all would be so kind to send a ca…

