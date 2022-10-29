 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rossows, 70th

  • 0
Rossows

Rossows Celebrating 70th Birthdays! Of all the roads they've traveled, they finally arrived at this 70th milestone birthday together! Join us in celebrating Gary (Nov. 1)  and Sharon's (Nov. 6) 70th birthdays by sending cards to: 3921 Red Rock Canyon, Rapid City, SD 57702

Rossows Celebrating 70th Birthdays! Of all the roads they've traveled, they finally arrived at this 70th milestone birthday together! Join us in celebrating Gary (Nov. 1)  and Sharon's (Nov. 6) 70th birthdays by sending cards to: 3921 Red Rock Canyon, Rapid City, SD 57702

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Botts, 80th

Botts, 80th

John Botts was born 10/26/1942 and will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Sat 10/29 from 2-5pm at the Zymurcracy Brewing …

Halley, 95th

Halley, 95th

Please join Lois Halley and her family in celebration of her 95th birthday on November 2, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News