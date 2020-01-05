Rossum, 90th

Rossum, 90th

Lois Rossum

RAPID CITY | Lois Rossum was born Jan. 8, 1930. An early celebration for her 90th birthday was hosted by her children. Greetings may be sent to 4811 St. Martin's Drive, Apt. 4, Rapid City, SD 57702.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garland, 90th
Birthdays

Garland, 90th

Connie Garland turned 90 on Dec. 1, 2019. She celebrated her birthday with her family. Cards may be sent to 2317 3rd St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Sundstrom, 100th
Birthdays

Sundstrom, 100th

Juno Sundstrom has turned 100 years young! Thank you to all the friends and family who joined us in the celebration of Juno’s 100th birthday l…

Jones, 90th
Birthdays

Jones, 90th

Robert (Bob) J. Jones will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 15, 2019.  Bob will be celebrating with his wife Irene (of nearly 68 years)…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News