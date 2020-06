Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RAPID CITY | Mary (Solano) Roybal celebrates her 95th birthday on July 6, 2020. She has six children: Mary Ann (Charlie) Sykes, Joe (Peg), Abby (Mark) McCaskey, Sally (Rod) Colhoff, Desi (Eileen) and Fil (Laura); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. No gifts please, but cards are welcomed at 612 Seahawk Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.