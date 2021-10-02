PRESHO | Sally Garnos will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Her family requests a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Sally Garnos, 24172 Ringneck Ridge, Presho, SD 57568.
Sally Garnos, 80
