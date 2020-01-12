Rosemary Sayers will be 90 years young on Jan. 17, 2020. To celebrate this monumental occasion, please send her a birthday or congratulations card to 2500 Windhaven Parkway, #314, Lewisville, TX 75056.
Sayers, 90th
