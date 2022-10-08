 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schmitz, 90th

Schmitz

Wahoo! Happy 90th birthday to MaryAnn "Mickey" Schmitz of Rapid City! We would like to celebrate her with a card shower in honor of her birthday on Thursday, October 13th. Her family includes children, Bobby (Lorene) Schmitz of Gillette and Cindy (Todd) Dressler of Rapid City. In lieu of a party, she wants a hot air balloon ride instead! Cards can be sent to 8970 Nemo Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

