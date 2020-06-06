Secrest, 85th

Thomas Secrest

SPEARFISH | Please join us in celebrating Thomas "Gene" Secrest's 85th birthday on June 11, 2020 with a card shower. Please send cards to 101 Timberline Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.

