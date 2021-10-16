 Skip to main content
Self, 90th

  Updated
Karisa Carmichael

You're invited to an open house at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Moose Club, 841 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City. If not able to attend, send cards to Edgewood Assisted Living, 4001 Derby Lane, Apt. 108, Rapid City, SD 57701.

